Colombia’s president signs bill to ban bullfighting in the South American country

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s president has signed a bill that bans bullfights in the South American country, further reducing the short list of nations around the world where the centuries-old tradition is still legal. President Gustavo Petro signed it in front of hundreds of animal rights activists during a ceremony Monday in Bogota’s bullring. The ban was approved by Colombia’s Congress in May, after months of heated debates. The bill calls on the government to completely ban bullfights across the nation by 2027. Bullfighting aficionados argue the ban violates the rights of minorities to express their cultural heritage and say they will challenge the law in Colombia’s Constitutional Court.

