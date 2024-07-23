An Alaska veteran is finally getting his benefits — 78 years after the 103-year-old was discharged

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Louis Gigliotti just recently got his veteran benefits. They came 78 years after the 103-year-old World War II veteran was discharged from the U.S. Army. Even though he had a veteran card, his caretaker says he never knew there were veteran benefits like free healthcare. So the Alaska man has been paying his own medical bills out-of-pocket for nearly eight decades. That’s changed now, and his caretaker is talking to the Veterans Administration health facility in Anchorage to get everything set up. Family, friends and patrons at the Alaska Veterans Museum gathered last week to honor Gigliotti.

