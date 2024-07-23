City of El Paso releases Aug. 3rd commemoration plan of events

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has put out a list of events being planed leading up to the fifth anniversary of the August 3rd shooting that killed 23 people and left dozens more injured, and sent shockwaves through the community. The list includes tributes the city is hosting along with the County of El Paso, United Way of El Paso and several other community partners.

The city will be hosting a remembrance ceremony at 9:30 AM August 3rd at Jim Crouch Park (formerly Ponder Park) at 7500 W.H. Burges.. It will include remarks by El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso, and a special recognition by Fort Bliss. The public art piece “August 3rd Memorial" by El Paso artist Albert “Tino” Ortega will be unveiled to the public at the event.

According to the city, the memorial is a granite installation that consists of seven pillars laid out in a circle, bearing inscriptions of the victims’ names. The pillars sit atop a mandala, meant to evoke harmony and unity, and interconnectivity, and are surrounded by palo verde and other blooming vegetation, and includes 23 lights in honor of the victims. The community will be able to walk through the circular installation once opened.

Other events being planned for the week leading up to Aug. 3rd:

Unite with Light - July 28 – August 3

The community is encouraged to light porches or windows at 8:30 p.m. with orange lights every day leading up to Aug. 3, 2024, in honor of the Aug. 3 victims. Various landmarks and buildings will be illuminated orange in remembrance:

Public Art Sculpture on I-10 and Airway

Public Art near the Abraham Chavez Theater

El Paso International Airport landscaping, walking path, and terminal

Tribute of August 3rd - July 29 - August 2

Council Chambers Foyer, City Hall, 300 N. Campbell

A tribute to the victims of August 3rd will be on display in the foyer of the City Council Chambers. The tribute includes pictures of the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019.

August 3rd Remembrance Community Blood Drives -

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 1 at El Paso City Hall, 300 N. Campbell

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 2 at El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano Dr

Vitalant Blood Donation and City of El Paso encouraged the public donate blood in honor of the victims.

Star on the Mountain - 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3

El Paso Chamber will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times in honor of the victims.

August 3rd Day of Resilience Ceremony

County of El Paso Healing Garden - 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 3

Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta

El Paso County and United Way of El Paso will host remembrance activities around the Healing Garden. Starting at 6 p.m. El Paso County officials will unveil a mural dedicated to the victims of the August 3rd mass shooting. Beginning at 8:30 p.m. a reading of the names and light beam ceremony will close the night.

A complete list of August 3 tribute events is posted on the August 3 section at www.EPStrong.org.