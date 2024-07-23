Clashes arise over the economic effects of Louisiana’s $3 billion-dollar coastal restoration project
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Proponents of a nearly $3 billion project to restore part of southeast Louisiana’s rapidly vanishing coastline released a study Tuesday touting the expected economic benefits of the construction, even as the project faces fierce pushback and litigation from local communities who fear their livelihoods will be severely affected. The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project broke ground in August last year and is expected to spend around $1.6 billion inside the state over its five-year construction period, according to a new study funded by Restore the Mississippi River Delta, a coalition of environmental groups. But representatives of the oyster and fishing industries believe the project will destroy their livelihoods and are suing to halt the project.