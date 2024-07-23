Florida’s population passes 23 million for the first time due to residents moving from other states

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s population crossed the 23 million residents mark for the first time last year due to the influx of people moving from other states. The state Demographic Estimating Conference says Florida added almost 359,000 people last year. Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S. It has been adding 350,000 to 375,000 people each year this decade. However, growth in the Sunshine State is expected to peak this year and get smaller with each following year for the rest of this decade. That’s because the cohort of final baby boomers entering retirement will be getting smaller.

