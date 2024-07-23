International human rights group calls on Belarus to stop execution of German
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A consortium of international human rights organizations is calling for Belarus not to execute a German citizen recently condemned to death after being convicted of terrorism, extremism and mercenary activities. Rico Krieger, a medical worker with the German Red Cross, was convicted and sentenced in late June in a secret trial, according to the respected Belarusian human rights group Viasna. Belarus is the only country in Europe that still executes prisoners. The International Federation for Human Rights, which includes more than 180 rights organizations worldwide, said in a statement that it calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately stop Krieger’s execution.