North Korea is again flying balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has again flown balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea, days after South Korea’s military boosted anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts across the rivals’ heavily armed borer. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the North Korean balloons are flying north of Seoul Wednesday after crossing the border. It urged the South Korean people to be alert for falling objects. Wednesday’s balloon activities by North Korea were the 10th of their kind since late May. North Korea has argued its balloon campaigns were a response to South Korean activists scattering political leaflets across the border via their own balloons.

