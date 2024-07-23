Pro- and anti-government protesters clash in Kenya as police hurl tear-gas cannisters

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Anti-government protesters in Kenya’s capital have clashed with a pro-government group, leading to the burning of a motorcycle that belonged to people who were voicing their support for the president. The pro-government group took to the streets of Nairobi on motorcycles on Tuesday morning ahead of a planned demonstration by the anti-government protesters. The anti-government group lit bonfires in the suburb of Imara Daima along the highway that leads to Kenya’s main airport, which was to be the site of Tuesday’s demonstrations. Airport officials asked travelers to arrive early due to extensive security checks and flight services were continuing as usual. Elsewhere, police hurled tear-gas cannisters at protesters who had blocked another major road that leads to the airport.

