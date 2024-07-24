Skip to Content
News

Borderland chef gains national recognition as champion of Food Network’s “Chopped”

Courtesy Food Network
By
New
Published 4:22 PM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- A Borderland chef is gaining more national recognition following his second recent appearance on the Food Network.

Chef Enrique Lozano was a participant on Tuesday's episode of the cooking show "Chopped." Lozano was named champion in the July 23rd broadcast of the show after putting his skills to the test and coming out on top against three other competitors.

ABC-7 spoke to Lozano following his win. Coming up on ABC-7 at 5, we'll have Lozano's reaction to becoming "Chopped" champion.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content