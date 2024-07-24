Borderland chef gains national recognition as champion of Food Network’s “Chopped”

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- A Borderland chef is gaining more national recognition following his second recent appearance on the Food Network.

Chef Enrique Lozano was a participant on Tuesday's episode of the cooking show "Chopped." Lozano was named champion in the July 23rd broadcast of the show after putting his skills to the test and coming out on top against three other competitors.

