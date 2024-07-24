Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces his first House of Commons grilling from lawmakers

LONDON (AP) — Newly elected British leader Keir Starmer faces a House of Commons milestone on Wednesday. He’ll field lawmakers’ queries at the boisterous weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session. It’s the first such session since Starmer’s Labour Party won a landslide election victory on July 4, returning to power after 14 years. The center-left party won 412 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. Starmer is more accustomed to asking the questions after spending four years as leader of the opposition to a Conservative government. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak now fills that role as leader of the defeated Conservative Party.

