How to watch the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony
The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is set for Friday. Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 10,500 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River. This will start the ceremony, not mark the end of it, another break from tradition. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympic platforms. It starts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last more than three hours. There will be a prime-time encore at 7:30 p.m.