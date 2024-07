LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The United States Attorney's Office is set to host a press conference Thursday, July 25th at 12:00 PM. It's happening at 200 North Church Street Las Cruces, NM 88001. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Las Cruces says they will announce the results of a multi-agency effort to disrupt transnational human trafficking and smuggling.

