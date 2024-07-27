Heat wave forces Iran to shutter government offices and banks. Electricity consumption soars

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A heat wave blanketing Iran has forced authorities to cut operating hours at various facilities Saturday and order all government and commercial institutions to shutter on Sunday. The temperature reached 107 degrees Fahrenheit in the capital, Tehran on Saturday, according to weather reports. State-run IRNA news agency said banks, offices, and public institutions across the country close to protect people’s health and conserve energy, due to extreme temperatures and that only emergency services and medical agencies would be excluded.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.