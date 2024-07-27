Olympic triathletes hope the Seine River is clean enough for swimming after recent rains

PARIS (AP) — Days before they’re set to plunge into the Seine River during the Paris Olympics, triathletes are holding out hope that the famous waterway’s bacteria levels would be safe enough for swimming. The swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming event are both expected to be held in the river that flows through the heart of Paris. Water quality in the French capital is closely linked to the weather, and heavy rains during the Olympic opening ceremony Friday resurfaced concerns about the river’s fitness for swimming. American triathlete Taylor Spivey said Saturday that she and her teammates have been trying to take measures to protect themselves.

