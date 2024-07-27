Wisconsin Republicans ask voters to take away governor’s power to spend federal money
Associated Press
Wisconsin Republicans are asking voters to take away the governor’s power to unilaterally spend federal money, a reaction to the billions of dollars that flowed into the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was free to spend that money as he pleased, angering Republicans who wanted the Legislature to have oversight. That’s what would happen under a pair of related constitutional amendments up for voter approval in the Aug. 13 primary election. The changes would apply to Evers and all future governors and cover any federal money to the state that comes without specific spending requirements, often in response to disasters or other emergencies.