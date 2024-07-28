Joe Biden is out and Kamala Harris is in. Disenchanted voters are taking a new look at their choices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is out and Kamala Harris is in. That means many voters who had been displeased that they had same choices in 2024 that they did in 2020 are taking a fresh look now that it’s shaping up to a matchup between Harris and Republican Donald Trump. That’s especially true for left-leaning voters who weren’t excited about Biden’s campaign So-called double haters had been a major dynamic of the Biden-Trump rematch. Those are voters who hold unfavorable opinions of both men. Strategists in both parties agree that Harris has an opportunity to reach some of those voters who know of her but haven’t yet hardened their opinions about her.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.