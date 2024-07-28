President Milei renews his vow to scrap export taxes as Argentina’s powerful farmers get impatient

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Javier Milei has told his country’s struggling farmers that he was committed to scraping export taxes and rescuing the key agricultural industry. Miller was addressing the gathering of farmers in flat caps and home-knit sweaters, a powerful group that helped vault him to power but has grown increasingly impatient with his progress. The country’s agricultural producers say they’re willing to give the libertarian president more time to deliver on his free-market promises. But many of them are disillusioned that seven months into Milei’s presidency, they remain hobbled by labyrinth currency controls, crushing export taxes and an uncompetitive exchange rate.

