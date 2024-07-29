6 UK lawmakers are running to lead the Conservative Party after its crushing election defeat

LONDON (AP) — Six British lawmakers have announced they are running to lead the defeated Conservative Party. The contest will decide whether the party tacks to the right or steers toward the political center ground. Contenders include former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and lawmaker Tom Tugendhat from the party’s centrist grouping. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel and ex-Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch have support from the right of the party. Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and lawmaker Mel Stride also have secured the required support of 10 Conservative lawmakers before a Monday afternoon deadline. The contest to replace former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will last more than three months, with a winner announced on Nov. 2.

