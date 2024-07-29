Donald Trump says he ‘probably’ will debate Kamala Harris but ‘can also make a case for not’

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has backed away somewhat from his earlier commitment to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he “probably” will debate but he “can also make a case for not doing it.” Trump, in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired Monday night, was pressed several times about committing to debating Harris before giving a squishier answer than he had in recent days. The Republican former president had been eager to debate President Joe Biden when he was the Democratic nominee. But with Harris poised to take Biden’s place, Trump has been questioning the terms of the original debate he agreed to with the president.

