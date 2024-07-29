NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate search. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. He withdrew in part because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected. The people said Cooper withdrew before Harris formally began soliciting vetting material from potential vice presidents. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive search process. Harris’ search is ongoing and her teams of lawyers and political aides are still reviewing information on a narrowing list of potential candidates.

