US will send $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has announced that it will send $1.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including an array of munitions for air defense systems, artillery, mortars and anti-tank and anti-ship missiles. The package announced Monday includes $1.5 billion in funding for long-term contracts through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $200 million in immediate military aid taken from Pentagon stockpiles. The latest infusion of weapons comes a bit more than two weeks after the NATO summit in Washington, where allies focused a significant amount of time on shoring up support for Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.