Utility cuts natural gas service to landslide-stricken Southern California neighborhood

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — Natural gas service is being cut in a neighborhood on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula due to worsening conditions in an area where a long-running landslide has damaged houses, roads and utilities. Southern California Gas Co. cited “significant strain” on its infrastructure in announcing that natural gas service would be shut off to 135 homes in the Portuguese Bend area of the city of Rancho Palos Verdes. The company says Monday’s action was necessary for public safety. Portuguese Bend is among several neighborhoods in an area of ancient landslides. Significant increases in land movement began in spring 2023, following heavy winter rains.

