Criticism mounts against Venezuela’s Maduro and the electoral council that declared him a victor

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — International criticism of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is mounting after electoral authorities declared him the victor in Sunday’s presidential election that the opposition claims to have won by a landslide. The Organization of American States chastised Maduro for his government’s sustained repression of the opposition and lambasted the National Electoral Council, which is loyal to the ruling party, for its delay in showing precinct-level results backing Maduro’s victory. The opposition says it has obtained more than 70% of Sunday’s tally sheets, and that they show its candidate, Edmundo González, won more than double Maduro’s votes. The opposition is urging its supporters to remain calm and has invited them to gather peacefully Tuesday.

