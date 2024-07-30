UK police quiz teenage suspect over attack that left 2 children dead and several critically hurt

LONDON (AP) — Police are questioning a suspect as they try to understand what motivated a 17-year-old boy to attack children at a summer vacation dance and yoga class, killing two children and injuring 11 people. Nine children and two adults were hurt in the rampage in Southport, northwest England. Both adults and six of the children were in critical condition in local hospitals. Police said detectives are not treating Monday’s attack as terror-related and they are not looking for any other suspects. Local people left flowers and stuffed animals in tribute at a police cordon and a vigil is planned for later Tuesday.

