Captain in 2019 scuba boat fire ordered to pay about $32K to families of 3 of 34 people killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A scuba dive boat captain has been ordered to pay about $32,000 in restitution to the families of three of the 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019. Jerry Boylan’s criminal negligence as captain of the Conception led to the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. Wednesday’s restitution order by a federal judge comes nearly five years after the Sept. 2, 2019, tragedy off the central California coast. The deadly fire prompted changes to maritime regulations and several ongoing lawsuits. Boylan was convicted last year of one count of what’s colloquially known as seaman’s manslaughter. He’s appealing.

