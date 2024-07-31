Skip to Content
Local organizations participate in second annual “Justice 4 Juniors” event

Published 9:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local law enforcement, businesses, and community support organizations helped put on the second annual Justice 4 Juniors event on Sunday, July 28th, 2024 at the Town Center Park in Horizon City. The event was organized to raise awareness and combat crimes perpetrated against children.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the goal of the event is to empower children to vocalize their feelings when faced with harm or discomfort without the fear of facing consequences.

Carter Diggs

