Mpox outbreaks declared in Kenya and Central African Republic. The race is on to contain the spread

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Kenya and the Central African Republic have declared new outbreaks of mpox as Africa’s health officials are racing to contain the spread of the disease in a region lacking vaccines. Kenya’s health ministry confirmed an outbreak on Wednesday, after a case was detected in a passenger traveling from Uganda to Rwanda in its southern region. The Central African Republic was the first to declare a new outbreak on Monday, saying it extends to its capital of Bangui. Mpox is caused by a virus that originates in wild animals and occasionally jumps to people, who can spread it to others.

