Sun Metro hosting conference to discuss Federal Transit Administration Grant Program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sun Metro Transit Operations Center is hosting a press conference to discuss the Federal Transit Administration’s Fiscal Year 2024 Low or No Emission and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program. It will happen on Wednesday, July 31st at 10 a.m. on 10151 Montana Ave. El Paso, TX 79925.

Mayor Oscar Leeser and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar are expected to attend, as well as the Sun Metro Staff. Sun Metro says this grant is to help further their strategic efforts to improve transit services and enhance their public transportation system.