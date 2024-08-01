Pakistan’s cultural capital sees record rainfall, flooding streets and affecting life

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s cultural city of Lahore has seen record-high rainfall, leaving at least one person dead, while flooding streets, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life. The downpour, which started before dawn Thursday, is expected to continue for a week at intervals, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. In an advisory, it said the rains are likely to cause flash flooding and landslides. The monsoon rains also lashed Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, and other areas. The latest downpour in Lahore was so heavy that rainwater quickly entered the main Jinnah and Services hospitals, causing problems for patients. Some areas in Lahore received a record-high 14 inches of rainfall in a few hours.

