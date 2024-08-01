Senator Blanco to host Annual Back-To-School Backpack

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Senator César J. Blanco will host the 10th Annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway. This event aims to provide Douglass Elementary School students with backpacks for the upcoming school year. Each year, different schools are selected for assistance based on Texas Education Agency reports of economic disadvantage. The event is exclusively for students enrolled at Frederick Douglass Elementary School.

