Baseball team’s charter bus catches fire in Iowa; no one is hurt

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A bus that was transporting a professional baseball team from Iowa to a game in Illinois caught fire. Earlham Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post that members of the Sioux City Explorers made it off the charter bus safely early Friday. The fire department blamed a mechanical issue for sparking the fire, which spread from the engine to the passenger area. State Rep. J.D. Scholten, who is a pitcher for the team, wrote in a Facebook post that he was asleep when the bus came to a stop and teammates in the back started telling everyone to get off. He said he was grateful no one was hurt.

