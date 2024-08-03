Journalists covering Nigeria protests dodge bullets as police arrest nearly 700 people

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian security forces were firing bullet rounds and teargas at several journalists and protesters during demonstrations against the country’s economic crisis on Saturday, according to the journalists and videos of the incident reviewed by The Associated Press. A rights groups said at least 50 protesters were also arrested on Saturday in Abuja. The police said nearly 700 protesters have so far been arrested while nine officers have been injured. The ongoing protests are mainly against Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation and accusations of misgovernment and corruption in Africa’s most populous country.

