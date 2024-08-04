Iconic Olympians Carl Lewis and Michael Phelps honored at gala for their philanthropy contributions

PARIS (AP) — Sharon Stone leaped with joy at the sight of Carl Lewis and was left speechless when Michael Phelps entered the room. During the Sports for Peace gala at the Four Seasons George V in Paris many celebrities shared the same exuberance for the two iconic Olympians being honored for their outstanding contributions to sport and philanthropy. Cyclist Masomah Ali Zada accepted the award on behalf of the IOC Olympic Refugee Team. Stone, an honorary chair, said peace can be achieved through awareness from influential figures like Phelps, Lewis and herself.

