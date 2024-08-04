Skip to Content
News

Sierra Vista STEAM Academy receives national STEM recognition

By
Updated
today at 7:24 AM
Published 7:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sierra Vista STEAM Academy was awarded a national certificate for STEM excellence on Friday, August 2.

This recognition in STEM is a campus certification from the National Institute for STEM Education. This campus certification is a recognition only five schools in the nation have received including Sierra Vista STEAM Academy.

A ceremony was held to recognize this Socorro Independent School District for the accomplishment. A representative from the National Institute for STEM Education was present during the ceremony to present certificates and a banner to the school.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content