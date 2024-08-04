Torrential rains have claimed more than 150 lives in China in the past 2 months

BEIJING (AP) — Landslides and flooding have killed more than 150 people across southern China in the past two months as torrential rainstorms batter the region. In the latest disaster, state media say the death toll has risen to eight with 19 others still unaccounted for after a flood and mudslide early Saturday in a mountainous Tibetan area in Sichuan province. China is in the middle of its peak flood season, which runs from mid-July to mid-August, Landslides and flooding have also taken hundreds of lives elsewhere in Asia this summer, including a devastating storm that killed more than 200 people in south India last week.

