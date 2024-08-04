UK police warn far-right fueled street violence affects resources needed to investigate other crimes
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Police have warned that efforts to deal with the violence that has erupted across towns and cities in recent days in the wake of a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and several wounded means that other crimes may not be investigated fully. The warning Sunday comes a day after dozens of people were arrested as far-right activists faced off with anti-racism protesters across the U.K., with violent scenes playing out in many locations, from the Northern Ireland capital, Belfast, to Liverpool in the northwest of England and Bristol in the west. Further arrests are likely as police scour CCTV, social media and body-worn camera footage.