Washington attorney general and sheriff who helped nab Green River Killer fight for governor’s seat

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s longtime attorney general and a former sheriff known for his work hunting down the Green River Killer are vying to become the next governor of a Democratic stronghold that hasn’t had an open race for the state’s top job in more than a decade. Democratic attorney general Bob Ferguson will face former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert in Tuesday’s primary election. For weeks, the race has featured intense sparring between the two frontrunners in a field of more than two dozen candidates. Washington has long had a reputation as a solid Democratic stronghold and hasn’t had a Republican governor in nearly 40 years. But polling shows Reichert not far behind Ferguson.

