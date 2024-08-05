A trademark lawyer sold the domain name ClintonKaine.com in 2016. He’s sitting on HarrisWalz.com now

A trademark lawyer who bought the domain named ClintonKaine.com in 2016 is now sitting on HarrisWalz.com as Vice President Kamala Harris narrows in on a running mate. Jeremy Green Eche says he purchased the HarrisWalz website for $8.99 in 2020 when Harris was seeking the Democratic nomination for president. He added Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s name as he tried to grab “all the heartland governors he could think of.” Harris is said to be making her decision imminently and has a slate of planned events with her running mate this week.

