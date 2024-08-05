Japan’s defense minister begins visits to Cambodia and Vietnam, both under Beijing’s shadow

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Japan’s defense minister has held talks with senior officials in Cambodia, a top ally of China, as he begins a Southeast Asian trip that will also take him to Vietnam, whose relations with Beijing are complicated by maritime disputes. Japan has historically maintained warm relations with Cambodia, but its influence is minor compared to that of China, which is Tokyo’s biggest geopolitical rival in Asia. Tokyo is disturbed by China’s aggressive maritime claims, as are several Southeast Asian nations, and seeks to counter Beijing’s diplomatic and economic outreach. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara held talks Monday with his Cambodian counterpart, Tea Seiha, and with Prime Minister Hun Manet and former Prime Minister Hun Sen.

