Fast-moving San Bernardino wildfire torches hillside community, forcing evacuations

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Several homes burned Monday as a fast-moving wildfire torched a California hillside community, triggering evacuations while hundreds of firefighters tried to control the blaze. San Bernardino County fire officials say the Edgehill fire erupted in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive on Little Mountain about 2:40 p.m. The San Bernardino County Fire Department said on X that the fire grew to at least 100 acres. By about 6 p.m., county officials said that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped, and that the blaze was holding at 54 acres with 25% contained. San Bernardino police said arson investigators were still trying to determine Monday evening how the fire started. One person was detained for a few hours and released.

