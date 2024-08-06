Federal indictment accuses 15 people of trafficking drugs from Mexico and distributing in Minnesota
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal authorities have indicted 15 people on charges of trafficking illegal drugs from Mexico and distributing them in Minnesota, including a man from that state they identified as leader of the operation. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger outlined the charges Tuesday against Clinton James Ward and 14 others authorities believe are tied to his drug trafficking organization. Lugar say Ward has ties to two Mexican drug cartels and allege his organization shipped and sold thousands of pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in Minnesota. Mexican authorities caught Ward in March and handed him to the FBI.