Georgia property owners battle railroad company in ongoing eminent domain case
Associated Press/Report for America
ATLANTA (AP) — A railroad company wants to use eminent domain to condemn property in one of Georgia’s poorest areas. Lawyers for property owners in Sparta, Georgia, argued that Sandersville Railroad Company did not prove the construction of the railroad will serve a public purpose. Residents say they don’t want railroad tracks near their homes or through their property. Lawyers for Sandersville contended that the new route is necessary to reduce costs for agricultural customers across Georgia. The company’s owner tried to negotiate with residents, representatives from Sandersville contend. But for many residents, no concession from Sandersville will make them willing to give up their land.