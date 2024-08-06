Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader

BEIRUT (AP) — The Palestinian militant group Hamas says it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader. Hamas says in a statement it named Sinwar as the new head of its political bureau to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran last week in a presumed Israeli strike. Sinwar has not made any public appearances since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel in which militants killed 1,200 people and took about 250 as hostages. It triggered Israel’s now 10-month-old campaign in Gaza.

