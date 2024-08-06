Protesters who toppled Hasina want a Nobel laureate to lead Bangladesh. Who is Muhammad Yunus?

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is in the midst of a major transition after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee the country after weeks of deadly protests initially over government jobs morphed into a broader challenge to her 15-year rule. The downfall of Hasina’s government — she resigned Monday before fleeing to India — has plunged the country into a political crisis with a battle for power underway between leaders of the opposition parties and the powerful military. Amid this uncertainty, one name has emerged that could take reins of Bangladesh until fresh elections are announced: Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the “banker to the poorest of the poor” and was once called a “bloodsucker” by Hasina.

