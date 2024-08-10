Meet Nacer Zorgani, the vision-impaired Para-judo athlete who doubles as boxing’s Olympic voice

PARIS (AP) — A visually impaired Para-judo athlete is captivating crowds at the Paris 2024 Olympics as a boxing announcer. Despite his blindness, Nacer Zorgani’s deep voice commands the attention of thousands of spectators at boxing events. Many are unaware of his disability. He seamlessly transitions between his roles as a judo competitor by day and a boxing announcer by night. He is training for the Paralympics in Paris that start later this month. His journey was inspired by a 2017 title fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. Volunteers are helping him at the Olympics by acting as his eyes. That demonstrates how small adjustments can empower people with disabilities to be included in major events.

