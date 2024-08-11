2 killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv region, including 4-year old boy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s State Emergency Service says two people were killed, including a four-year old boy, in a Russian barrage of drones and missiles. The attacks on Sunday were the second to target the capital this month. Fragments of missiles fell on a residential district in the suburbs of Kyiv. The bodies of a 35-year old man and his son were found under the rubble. The Russian Defense Ministry also said 35 drones were shot down overnight over the Kursk, Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

