Former NMSU Men’s Basketball Players court hearing scheduled for Monday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Three former New Mexico State University basketball players facing sexual assault charges are expected to be in court Monday.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office has charged Deshawndre Washington, Doctor Bradley, and Kim Aiken Jr. with a combined 37 felony sex crimes.

Washington and Bradley were last seen in court in December of last year, following pleading not guilty a month earlier.

Aiken Jr. was initially issued a $20,000 bench warrant for his arrest for not appearing in court, but later appeared in December. Aiken's attorney said he was playing basketball overseas.

If the former players are convicted with these charges they will face up to more than two decades behind bars.

The New Mexico Attorney General's office previously told ABC-7 that four people made allegations that lead to the charges.

The sexual assault allegations within the program first came to light in February of 2023, when one player filed a police report against the three.

Those allegations saw the program shutdown for the remainder of the season and then Head Coach, Greg Heiar, was fired.

According to court documents, the virtual hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.