Fort Bliss soldiers graduate with master’s degrees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Twelve sergeants major from Fort Bliss, Texas, are marking a significant achievement as they graduate with master’s degrees from Penn State University.

The soldiers earned their degrees through the Sergeants Major Academy Fellowship Program, which provides Army-funded scholarships.

The program, in partnership with Penn State World Campus, supports sergeant majors in earning advanced degrees.

Since its launch in 2015, more than 100 sergeants major have completed the program, reflecting its ongoing success and impact.