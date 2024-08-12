Myanmar releases a Japanese executive after he was arrested for selling rice above set prices

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese business executive who had been detained in Myanmar for more than a month has been released. Hiroshi Kasamatsu, a director of the Myanmar supermarket Aeon Orange, was arrested on June 30 for selling rice at prices above official regulations. Kasamatsu has been in custody in Myanmar for about a month. He was released after being convicted on Monday. In Tokyo, Japan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the Japanese national was convicted Monday of violating a law related to daily necessities and service. Kasamatsu was sentenced to one year in prison and fined approximately $150. It was unclear if he would stay in Myanmar or return to Japan.

