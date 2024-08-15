El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-August in National Eye Exam Month Dr. Ogechika Alozie reminds us that getting your eyes checked regularly is an important part of your healthcare routine.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.